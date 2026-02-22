Samsung releases updated Bixby AI assistant with One UI 8.5, challenging OpenAI, Google

After stirring heavy euphoria among Galaxy users, Samsung has finally released its Bixby AI assistant for Galaxy phones with One UI 8.5, enhancing its natural language capabilities to challenge OpenAI and Google.

The upgraded Bixby comes ahead of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event whose biggest moment will be the launch of the Galaxy S26 phones.

The assistant enables users to control and navigate their Galaxy devices using natural language, meaning no need to worry about precise setting names or menu structures.

Bixby gets natural language control for Galaxy devices

According to Samsung's press release, the new Bixby allows users to articulate their needs or ask questions about device functions in whatever way they see fit and gain direct access to relevant settings or actions. This functionality is similar to what Apple's Siri does in iPhones.

The upcoming Galaxy S26 series is expected to ship with this enhanced Bixby, while existing Galaxy models will receive the feature through manual software updates.

Users no longer need to memorise specific commands or navigate complex menus, Samsung says, as Bixby can now interpret conversational requests and map them to system features.

For instance, users asking Bixby how to alleviate eye strain would automatically activate the Eye Comfort Shield setting. Similarly, asking why the screen remains on in a pocket would prompt Bixby to highlight the Accidental Touch Protection setting.

Moreover, users can also request automated routines, such as dimming brightness at 9 pm, which Bixby will create automatically.

Bixby within One UI 8.5

The updated version of Bixby is integrated into Samsung’s One UI 8.5 software, which will reach current and next-generation Galaxy phones in the near future.

The company has faced criticism for Bixby’s limitations compared to other AI assistants, and this update is believed to establish Bixby as a more capable device-level assistant focused on understanding natural language prompts.