Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy S26 confirmed with Perplexity inside Galaxy AI

In a bid to enhance user interaction with Galaxy devices through its Galaxy AI, Samsung has officially confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S26 series will feature Perplexity integrated within its Galaxy AI system.

This impressive inclusion of another AI tool within Samsung's proprietary AI comes a few days before the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, slated to kick off on February 25.

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2026, Samsung is expected to showcase its latest innovations.

Galaxy phones enhanced with Perplexity

For those unaware, Perplexity is a conversational AI tool designed as an interactive assistant across various applications. Samsung is going to embed it not only within Bixby for improved web searches but also in first-party apps such as Notes, Clock, Gallery, Calendar, and Reminder.

This deep integration of Perplexity will allow users to invoke Perplexity using the voice command “Hey Plex” or by assigning it to the side button.

As data shows that nearly 80% of users rely on multiple AI agents for their daily tasks, Samsung is expanding Galaxy AI to ensure a more AI-rich and integrated experience.

Galaxy AI operates at the system level and makes for an ecosystem that comprehends context and provides natural interactions. Galaxy S26 users will be among the first to experience the enhanced capabilities of Galaxy AI through Perplexity.

The Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled on February 25 during the Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco, where Samsung will also take the wraps off new Galaxy phones' AI-powered camera features.