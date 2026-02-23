 
Geo News

Former UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson arrested over Epstein ties

Mandelson was appointed as an ambassador to the US in December 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

Former UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson arrested over Epstein ties
Former UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson arrested over Epstein ties

London’s Metropolitan Police has arrested the former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid heightened scrutiny related to his relation with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The veteran Labour Party politician’s arrest comes after he was fired by the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer from his ambassador role in September 2025.

Mandelson is accused of passing market-sensitive information to Epstein while serving as a business secretary in the U.K. government.

According to the police, the 72-year-old politician and diplomat was arrested from an address in Camden on Monday, February 23, 2026.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “The detained individual has been taken to a London police station for an interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”

Mandelson resigned from the House of Lords earlier this month following the release of the latest tranche of investigation files related to Epstein by the United States (U.S.) Department of Justice (DOJ).

Starmer has also faced calls to resign due to his close ties with Mandelson, whom he appointed ambassador to the U.S. in December 2024.

Several senior officials, including PM Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned on February 8, 2026, following the scandal over Peter Mandelson’s appointment.

New York City wakes to 22 inches of snow as blizzard slams region
New York City wakes to 22 inches of snow as blizzard slams region
What is 'Stop Killing Games' movement happening in US and EU?
What is 'Stop Killing Games' movement happening in US and EU?
Deepak Chopra-Epstein relation EXPOSED: 'Bring your girls' invite sparks debate
Deepak Chopra-Epstein relation EXPOSED: 'Bring your girls' invite sparks debate
Racial slur during BAFTAs prompts on-air apology from host Alan Cumming
Racial slur during BAFTAs prompts on-air apology from host Alan Cumming
iPhone 18 Pro reportedly in production testing stage, might launch in early 2027
iPhone 18 Pro reportedly in production testing stage, might launch in early 2027
Britain to experience ‘Blood Rain' on Tuesday: Here's why
Britain to experience ‘Blood Rain' on Tuesday: Here's why
NASA pushed Artemis II moon mission to April due to critical helium system fault
NASA pushed Artemis II moon mission to April due to critical helium system fault
THESE features let Galaxy S26 Ultra outshine iPhone 17 Pro Max badly
THESE features let Galaxy S26 Ultra outshine iPhone 17 Pro Max badly