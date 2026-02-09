Keir Starmer's chief of staff resigns over Mandelson scandal: How long can he survive?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has resigned over his role in the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States (U.S.).

McSweeney, who is often credited with masterminding Starmer’s rise to power and serving as his closest strategist, took full responsibility for his role in appointing the disgraced peer despite knowing Mandelson’s connection to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The now-former chief of staff took aim at the security services for not properly vetting such a high-profile appointment, adding, “The decision to appoint Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics.”

His resignation comes amid increasing pressure even from Labour MPs on the UK PM to resign. Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, Brian Leishman, said: “There must be a change in political direction and that comes from the very top.”

A York MP speculated that McSweeney’s resignation was just the start. Deputy PM David Lammy, potentially positioning himself for a future leadership bid, clarified that he advised Starmer against appointing Mandelson.

However, sources reveal that PM Starmer is considering an emergency address to the nation to announce his plan to clean up politics and an apparent signal to the financial markets that he intended to remain in office.

He is also expected to address the MPs at the Parliamentary Labour Party meeting. Allies have warned that forcing the PM out of office just 18 months after the party’s victory could plunge the country into turmoil.