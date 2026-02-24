‘Wednesday’ Season 3 cast announced: See who’s joining as filming begins in Ireland

Netflix has announced the full cast for much hyped third season of “Wednesday” Season 3.

The newcomers include Eva Green, Winona Ryder, and Chris Sarandon as production starts in Ireland.

Netflix officials confirmed that filming began February 16 at locations near Dublin, with the new season expected to shoot through summer 2026 ahead of a likely 2027 premiere.

Eva Green is cast for the role of Aunt Ophelia, who was a mysterious sister teasingly glimpsed in Season 2’s finale, ominously scrawling “Wednesday must die” on a dungeon wall.

While talking to Netflix’s Tudum, Green said: “I’m thrilled to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

Another addition, Winona Ryder reprises her Netflix role after Stranger Things, this time playing a character named Tabitha.

The actress has teamed up with director Tim Burton again, having previously worked with him on Beetlejuice. Chris Sarandon, who voiced Jack Skellington in Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas, stars as Balthazar.

Additional new cast members include Noah Taylor as Cyrus, Oscar Morgan as Atticus, and Kennedy Moyer as Daisy.

Returning casts include Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez, and the wider Nevermore Academy ensemble, including Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday.