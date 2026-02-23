FIFA World Cup security fears rise after El Mencho killing sparks Mexico violence

Following the killing of notorious cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, violence has been triggered across Mexico.

With the escalated tensions, concerns have been raised about security for this summer’s FIFA World Cup, which Guadalajara is scheduled to host.

Responding to the federal operations, members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) erected blockades across Jalisco state. They also set burnt buses and taxis and torched shops, including Costco in Puerto Vallarta.

However, on a broader scale, the violence directly affected football.

Clasico National between the teams of Chivas and Club America that was scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed.

Additionally, the men’s Liga MX contest in Queretaro was also delayed.

The Estadio Akron, which will host Chivas and four World Cup group stage matches, is located just over a mile away from where a burning bus obstructed the road near Guadalajara.

The initial worry for the stadium was traffic, but now it is violence from cartels.

Earlier, Mexican security columnist Oscar Balderas claimed a high-level source reported that Mexico had “Asks the United States not to take any action to capture or eliminate EL Mencho in 2026 because of the violence it could cause in World Cup cities.”

In November 2025, FIFA’s executive director Jurgen Mainka expressed full confidence, stating that “all protocols and all the plans” would provide necessary security.

Mexican authorities now face a dual challenge of keeping citizens and visitors safe as well as preventing cartel violence from spilling into World Cup stadiums.