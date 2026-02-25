Stephen Amell opens up about ‘Suits LA’ failure: ‘Wasn’t good enough’

Stephen Amell has addressed the abrupt cancellation of Suits LA, the spinoff series based on the hit nine-season legal drama Suits.

During his appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the spinoff’s lead actor admitted the responsibility for its collapse, while acknowledging that the show “wasn’t good enough.”

“Anything that ends not on your terms is a failure,” he said. “The blame rests with me.”

He proceeded to add, “Whatever problem you have with the show — because I think that there were issues — it’s my job to solve those, to smooth them over and to gloss them up with some type of performance or something that, tangible or otherwise, covers up those mistakes.”

“Because you do something that is magnetic, that is charismatic, that fixes those problems. And I didn’t do that.”

“I didn’t find anything ultimately with Ted Black, that character, that translated, that smoothed those things over, that gave us a chance to keep going,” the actor, who played a former federal prosecutor named Ted Black in the series, continued.

Amell further explained that if the drama was “successful, I’m gonna get a disproportionate amount of the credit, and so I think it’s only fair that I stand in front and I take the blame.”

“I’m the lead of the series and it didn’t work.”

Despite the Suits LA failure last year, Stephen Amell was recently announced as the lead for another reboot of an iconic franchise — Baywatch.

The 44-year-old actor will lead a new version of the ’80s beach-themed series, rebooted by Fox, which he announced via his Instagram.

He brought attention to the LA first responders in the post’s caption, saying that the upcoming series “can bring people joy” after the county’s destruction due to multiple fires last year.