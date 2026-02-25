Molly Mae Hague debuts baby bump on luxury Dubai work trip

Molly-Mae Hague was seen enjoying some downtime in the sunshine during her trip to the United Arab Emirates for a two-day fashion shoot.

The Maebe founder, 26, showed off her growing baby bump as she enjoyed a whirlwind work visit to a sunny resort in Abu Dhabi.

For those unaware, the former Love Island star, 26, recently shared she is six months pregnant with her second child after rekindling her romance with Tommy Fury last year.

The glowing mother-to-be showed off her bare bump in the stylish bikini and striped trousers, writing: 'Bump getting some sun... talk about popped!'

In another picture, Molly-Mae shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot, where she showcased her bump in a stylish white co-ord.

Molly Mae Hague's official Instagram account

Having entered her second trimester, Molly-Mae recently shared with her followers that one of her prominent pregnancy symptoms had finally gone away.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, she confessed she'd struggled with 'severe hunger' during her first trimester.

Molly-Mae described her hunger as 'chronic' and said it left her feeling like she could 'collapse on the floor at any time.'