Jacob Elordi ‘James Bond’ chances fade despite strong rumours: Here’s why

Jacob Elordi was recently touted as the frontrunner to lead the coveted role of James Bond in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film.

With multiple outlets reporting, the casting rumours experienced a new surge among fans and observers of the iconic franchise.

However, despite the persistence, it looks like the Australian-born actor is not the leading choice among the 007 casting — in fact, no one really is at the moment.

Matt Belloni, former Hollywood Reporter editor and entertainment lawyer, recently shot down the speculation about the Wuthering Heights star on his podcast.

“There has been no actor cast as James Bond. There has been no script delivered yet. Steven Knight is still working on the script. They will not choose a James Bond likely until the spring or summer,” he said on The Town with Matt Belloni.

Steven Knight, the Peaky Blinders writer and creator, is currently gearing up for the release of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The film based on the hit British series is led by star Cillian Murphy and will hit cinemas on March 6.

Meanwhile, Deadline had reported in September 2025 that the new James Bond director, Denis Villeneuve “and his collaborators” are on the lookout for a “fresh face” to lead the new chapter in the celebrated saga.

Besides Jacob Elordi, actors like Austin Butler, Harris Dickinson, and several others have been named in the casting rumours so far.