Sinitta admits she married for revenge after Simon Cowell refused to settle down

Yes, you heard it right-Sinitta has made a bold confession about her ex-boyfriend Simon Cowell, which is quite unheard of.

The 80s pop icon, 62, made the shocking revelation during an appearance on the Suddenly Single podcast on Tuesday, where she spoke about the decades of heartbreak over The X Factor creator Simon, 66.

Sinitta - who became a familiar face on the ITV talent show as Simon's guest at the judges' houses stage of the competition - first met him in a London nightclub when she was a teenager in the early 1980s.

She said she had always believed the pair would end up together, despite their famously on-off romance spanning more than 20 years.

'I was trying to make that relationship it,' she said.

'His narrative was just be patient, and you'll have everything you want. I assumed everything I wanted meant a normal family life with him. And then he met the love of his life and had a child. Silly me.'

The Toy Boy singer also admitted that she later married businessman Andy in 2002, with whom she adopted children Magdalena and Zac - as a reaction to Simon's refusal to settle down.

'The man that I married was actually a lovely person,' she said. 'It was a bit of a revenge move at the time, but it developed into something. But even during that relationship, it was obvious that there was unfinished business [with Simon].'

She and Andy - who is now a yoga instructor - divorced in 2009 after he relocated to Hong Kong.

The singer and actress also spoke out her friendship with Simon's partner, Lauren, 48, who started dating Simon in 2013 and is now his fiancée.

The couple share son Eric, 12, of whom Sinitta is godmother.

'She and I were best friends,' Sinitta said. 'We still worked together. We still got on with it. So I did a lot of, I think, self-harm by trying to squash all my feelings.'

She described learning that Simon - who had always told her he never wanted children - was expecting a baby with Silverman as 'the end of an era'.

Previously, Sinitta revealed she had an abortion during her relationship with Simon in the 1980s.