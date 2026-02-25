 
Geo News

Founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan Oliver ‘Power' Grant dies at 52

Oliver 'Power' Grant's Wu-Tang Clan co-founder Method Man pens a heartfelt tribute for the late hip-hop icon

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 25, 2026

Founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan Oliver ‘Power’ Grant dies at 52
Founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan Oliver ‘Power’ Grant dies at 52

Oliver “Power” Grant, who is one of the founding members of the revolutionary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, has passed away at the age 52.

Born in Jamaica and raised in New York, the late music producer was vital to the group’s success, which was formed in Staten Island in 1990, funding their early endeavors.

Grant’s passing was confirmed via a social media post by Method Man, one of the members in the clan alongside RZA, GZA, Raekwon and more.

After the streetwear clothing mogul breathed his last on Monday, February 23, Method Man took to his Instagram the next day to share a heartfelt tribute.

“Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! #pookie #power,” he wrote in the caption of his Tuesday, February 24, post. “Bruh, I am not ok.”

In addition to music, the American entrepreneur launched a streetwear clothing line, Wu-Wear, which became a fashion hit.

More of his adventures include some acting gigs. Grant landed roles in a few films, including 1998’s Belly, 1999’s Black and White, and 2017’s An Imperfect Murder.

As of yet his cause of death has not been revealed.

Katherine Short, daughter of Martin Short, cause of death revealed
Katherine Short, daughter of Martin Short, cause of death revealed
Courtney Cox feels embarrassed of hair choice in 'Scream'
Courtney Cox feels embarrassed of hair choice in 'Scream'
Taylor Swift's lucky number 13: Why it still defines her career?
Taylor Swift's lucky number 13: Why it still defines her career?
Jennifer Garner opens up about co parenting and family breakup
Jennifer Garner opens up about co parenting and family breakup
Stephen Amell opens up about ‘Suits LA' failure: ‘Wasn't good enough'
Stephen Amell opens up about ‘Suits LA' failure: ‘Wasn't good enough'
Adam Peaty gets heart tattoo after Gordon Ramsay sweet confession
Adam Peaty gets heart tattoo after Gordon Ramsay sweet confession
Judi Dench gets shocking label by James Bond co-star Rosamund Pike
Judi Dench gets shocking label by James Bond co-star Rosamund Pike
Kris Jenner's candid Paris arrival moment goes viral
Kris Jenner's candid Paris arrival moment goes viral