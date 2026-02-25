Founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan Oliver ‘Power’ Grant dies at 52

Oliver “Power” Grant, who is one of the founding members of the revolutionary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, has passed away at the age 52.

Born in Jamaica and raised in New York, the late music producer was vital to the group’s success, which was formed in Staten Island in 1990, funding their early endeavors.

Grant’s passing was confirmed via a social media post by Method Man, one of the members in the clan alongside RZA, GZA, Raekwon and more.

After the streetwear clothing mogul breathed his last on Monday, February 23, Method Man took to his Instagram the next day to share a heartfelt tribute.

“Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! #pookie #power,” he wrote in the caption of his Tuesday, February 24, post. “Bruh, I am not ok.”

In addition to music, the American entrepreneur launched a streetwear clothing line, Wu-Wear, which became a fashion hit.

More of his adventures include some acting gigs. Grant landed roles in a few films, including 1998’s Belly, 1999’s Black and White, and 2017’s An Imperfect Murder.

As of yet his cause of death has not been revealed.