Courtney Cox feels embarrassed of hair choice in 'Scream'

Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell reunite for 'Scream 7'

Courtney Cox is seemingly not a fan of her look in popular horror film Scream 3.

The 61-year-old has been playing the role of Gale Weathers since the first film in 1996.

Friends star is all set to reprise the character in the upcoming seventh sequel, slated to release on February 27.

She recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was talked about her most viral hairstyle in the film series.

The host asked her, “Your character in Scream 3 got a lot of pickups on the internet because of you hair choice. Your character went with bangs. Was that your choice for that character?”

Cox looked embarrassed while she was explaining the inside story about her character look as she said, “Well, I mean the bangs were my choice. It’s not the way they came out. I only had one set of bangs and they were… okay.”

Fallon than showed the picture of the Courtney’s hairdo from Scream 3.

The 51-year-old American comedian emphasized on the hairstyle and sarcastically said, “They look like micro bangs. Look, I mean they’re very of course it’s your beautiful face, so you can pull off anything.”

She replied, “No I can’t”, which led to Jimmy asking her, “So you didn’t love the bangs.”

Cox replied, “I mean would you… look at that, it’s the worst hairdo.”

The Cougar Town actress will be reuniting with co-stars Neve Campbell and Matthew Lillard in Scream 7.



