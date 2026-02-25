Katie Price's surprise marriage gets approval from her kids

Princess and Junior Andre have reportedly teamed up for the new series of 'Celebrity Race Across The World'

Katie Price's children have nothing but well wishes for their newlywed mother, who recently tied the knot with Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, shocked everyone last month when she announced that she married businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting him, reportedly leaving her family upset.

It was later revealed that the pair made their marriage legal in a second ceremony after a new video emerged.

However, the siblings, whom Katie shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, emphasised that they have not met their mother's new husband, Lee Andrews.

During an appearance, Katie's eldest children, Princess and Junior, were asked about their mum's fourth marriage.

Hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd asked them about their mum's whirlwind marriage, wondering if they met their new stepfather yet.

"No, I've not met him," Princess said.

Ben further asked: "And how are we feeling about the new relationship?"

To which Junior replied: 'As long as she is happy. As long as she is happy, that's honestly all I care about, to be honest.'

This comes after Princess and Junior Andre reportedly teamed up for the new series of Celebrity Race Across The World.

A source told The Sun: 'Princess and Junior have proven themselves to be well-mannered, hardworking kids and opportunities continue to come their way.

'Execs were impressed with the ratings for The Princess Diaries but also how they came across.

'They're brilliant signings for Celeb Race as they bring with them a younger audience.'

Celebrity Race Across The World sees four famous pairs race across an area of the world to reach a destination using any means of transportation other than by air.