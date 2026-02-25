Katie Price links weight gain to married bliss: 'can't stop eating'

Katie's slimmer figure has been talk of the town, leaving fans worried about her health

Katie Price has admitted that marrying Lee Andrews has made her happy and that she has even gained some weight.

Now, the former glamour model,47, who has shocked everyone last month after tying the know with businessman Lee Andrews, has revealed her exact weight gain.

'I actually have a confession to make,' she said in a recent Instagram story video while in Dubai with her husband Lee Andrews, whom she married this year.

'Number one: he is a feeder,” she said pointing to self-proclaimed millionaire businessman Lee.

'I’ve been to the doctors and everything, asking why,” she trailed off, before revealing she had put on weight, and the exact figure.

'I’ve actually put on half a stone,” Katie confessed.

'So it goes to show, that when you’re happy…

'So you’ll be please to know that I’ve put on half a stone because I can’t stop eating.'

She then asked her husband Lee to confirm how she eats.

'You eat a lot,' he said while nodding.

Speaking on her podcast back in January the star addressed her slender frame and said there is “obviously something wrong” with her.

Katie explained that she eats everything in sight but still fails to put on weight.