 
Geo News

Katie Price links weight gain to married bliss: 'can't stop eating'

Katie Price has revealed weight gain after marrying Lee Andrews

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 25, 2026

Katies slimmer figure has been talk of the town, leaving fans worried about her health
Katie's slimmer figure has been talk of the town, leaving fans worried about her health

Katie Price has admitted that marrying Lee Andrews has made her happy and that she has even gained some weight.

Katie's slimmer figure has been talk of the town, leaving fans worried about her health. 

Now, the former glamour model,47, who has shocked everyone last month after tying the know with businessman Lee Andrews, has revealed her exact weight gain.

'I actually have a confession to make,' she said in a recent Instagram story video while in Dubai with her husband Lee Andrews, whom she married this year.

'Number one: he is a feeder,” she said pointing to self-proclaimed millionaire businessman Lee.

'I’ve been to the doctors and everything, asking why,” she trailed off, before revealing she had put on weight, and the exact figure.

'I’ve actually put on half a stone,” Katie confessed.

'So it goes to show, that when you’re happy…

'So you’ll be please to know that I’ve put on half a stone because I can’t stop eating.'

She then asked her husband Lee to confirm how she eats.

'You eat a lot,' he said while nodding.

Speaking on her podcast back in January the star addressed her slender frame and said there is “obviously something wrong” with her.

Katie explained that she eats everything in sight but still fails to put on weight.

Taylor Swift looms large over upcoming BRIT awards: Presenter weighs in
Taylor Swift looms large over upcoming BRIT awards: Presenter weighs in
Niall Horan sparks nostalgia among One Direction fans with latest post
Niall Horan sparks nostalgia among One Direction fans with latest post
Molly Mae Hague debuts baby bump on luxury Dubai work trip
Molly Mae Hague debuts baby bump on luxury Dubai work trip
Neve Campbell turned down ‘Scream 6' - Here's why
Neve Campbell turned down ‘Scream 6' - Here's why
Sean Diddy Combs, Jeffrey Epstein hidden connection details laid bare
Sean Diddy Combs, Jeffrey Epstein hidden connection details laid bare
Katie Price's surprise marriage gets approval from her kids
Katie Price's surprise marriage gets approval from her kids
Sinitta admits she married for revenge after Simon Cowell refused to settle down
Sinitta admits she married for revenge after Simon Cowell refused to settle down
Jacob Elordi ‘James Bond' chances fade despite strong rumours: Here's why
Jacob Elordi ‘James Bond' chances fade despite strong rumours: Here's why