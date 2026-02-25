Neve Campbell turned down ‘Scream 6' - Here's why

Neve Campbell reveals why she turned down ‘Scream 6’

Neve Campbell opened up about the tough decision that kept her out of Scream 6.

Speaking on CBS Mornings, the longtime face of the horror franchise revealed she turned down the offer because it didn’t reflect her worth.

“When I made that decision, I just didn’t think I could live with myself walking on set,” Campbell said. “

I just knew that my value to this franchise was bigger than what had been offered. For me, I needed to make that choice.”

“When I said goodbye to it, I thought that was it. I knew that there was a good chance that would be it,” she added.

Campbell admitted it was difficult knowing production was underway without her.

However, she ultimately felt she made the “right” call.

She emphasized that speaking out wasn’t about rallying fans.

Rather, it was about sharing her truth.

“The fact that people got behind me, I got lovely support, and that was nice. And I do feel that other people need to make those choices,” she added.

Back in 2022, Campbell told Variety she wouldn’t return for the sixth installment because the offer didn’t equate to the value she had brought to the franchise over 25 years.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” she said at the time.

Now, Campbell is set to return for Scream 7 after resolving her salary dispute.

She will reunite with fellow original cast members David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox, with franchise creator Kevin Williamson stepping in as director.