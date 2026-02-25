Niall Horan sparks nostalgia among One Direction fans with latest post

Niall Horan announces completion of fourth studio album after 'The Show' 2023

Niall Horan has left the One Direction fans emotional with his latest social media.

Even after almost ten years of the disbandment of the former English-Irish group, the fans still do not miss any occasion of recalling the iconic 1D moments.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old singer dropped a post on his Instagram announcing the completion of his fourth studio album with a caption that read, “Album is DONE.”

Horan also shared a bunch of random photos featuring him. One of the pictures from the photo dump caught the attention of fans, which gave them flashbacks.

The second picture features the Slow Hands singer sitting in a hotel room against a backdrop of high-rise buildings.

It immediately sparked nostalgia among 1D fans, who compared the image with Niall’s appearance in One Direction’s Perfect music video.

One of the internet user made a picture collage of both the pictures and shared it X with a caption, “I got flashbacks.”

Meanwhile, another penned, “Thought it was just me.” A third fan commented, “I thought the same.”

Three years after the last album The Show (2023), Niall is all set to release his new record in 2026.