 
Geo News

Niall Horan sparks nostalgia among One Direction fans with latest post

Niall Horan announces completion of fourth studio album after 'The Show' 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 25, 2026

Niall Horan announces completion of fourth studio album after The Show 2023
Niall Horan announces completion of fourth studio album after 'The Show' 2023

Niall Horan has left the One Direction fans emotional with his latest social media.

Even after almost ten years of the disbandment of the former English-Irish group, the fans still do not miss any occasion of recalling the iconic 1D moments.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old singer dropped a post on his Instagram announcing the completion of his fourth studio album with a caption that read, “Album is DONE.”

Horan also shared a bunch of random photos featuring him. One of the pictures from the photo dump caught the attention of fans, which gave them flashbacks.

The second picture features the Slow Hands singer sitting in a hotel room against a backdrop of high-rise buildings.

It immediately sparked nostalgia among 1D fans, who compared the image with Niall’s appearance in One Direction’s Perfect music video.

Niall Horan sparks nostalgia among One Direction fans with latest post

One of the internet user made a picture collage of both the pictures and shared it X with a caption, “I got flashbacks.”

Meanwhile, another penned, “Thought it was just me.” A third fan commented, “I thought the same.”

Three years after the last album The Show (2023), Niall is all set to release his new record in 2026. 

Taylor Swift looms large over upcoming BRIT awards: Presenter weighs in
Taylor Swift looms large over upcoming BRIT awards: Presenter weighs in
Katie Price links weight gain to married bliss: 'can't stop eating'
Katie Price links weight gain to married bliss: 'can't stop eating'
Molly Mae Hague debuts baby bump on luxury Dubai work trip
Molly Mae Hague debuts baby bump on luxury Dubai work trip
Neve Campbell turned down ‘Scream 6' - Here's why
Neve Campbell turned down ‘Scream 6' - Here's why
Sean Diddy Combs, Jeffrey Epstein hidden connection details laid bare
Sean Diddy Combs, Jeffrey Epstein hidden connection details laid bare
Katie Price's surprise marriage gets approval from her kids
Katie Price's surprise marriage gets approval from her kids
Sinitta admits she married for revenge after Simon Cowell refused to settle down
Sinitta admits she married for revenge after Simon Cowell refused to settle down
Jacob Elordi ‘James Bond' chances fade despite strong rumours: Here's why
Jacob Elordi ‘James Bond' chances fade despite strong rumours: Here's why