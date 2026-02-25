Taylor Swift looms large over upcoming BRIT awards: Presenter weighs in

BRITs presenter reacts to Taylor Swift attending the awards this week

Taylor Swift attending the BRIT awards is all the buzz this week as the ceremony fast approaches, and the Eras Tour performer is continuing to keep public appearances scaled back.

The 36-year-old pop superstar was reportedly last seen arriving in the UK last week, along with her team and crew, seemingly to attend the British music awards held on Saturday, February 28.

The award show is also expected to be a reunion of some familiar faces – as Joe Alwyn, and Harry Styles are also expected to be attending.

In the wake of swift speculations, the BRIT awards presenter Jack Whitehall was asked about the Opalite hitmaker attending the event, to which he responded coyly on a radio interview.

He said, “Yeah, look I’m not going to confirm if Taylor Swift is going to be there. That’s good journalism. I’m not falling into that trap.”

However, Swifties were convinced that no denial or confirmation meant "she will be there."

While Whitehall dodged the question, The Sun previously reported that Swift’s team is scheduled to fly out on the Monday after the BRITs, which makes the rumours even more plausible.

The 14-time-Grammy winner is nominated for two awards – International Artist, and International Song. Swifties also believe that the Lover songstress could make a return to the stage and perform one of her newest songs live, from The Life of a Showgirl.