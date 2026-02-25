Woman suing Meta, YouTube over social media addiction to testify in LA court

In a landmark trial underway in Los Angeles, a California woman, Kaley G.M. in court, is testifying about the detrimental effects of using Meta Platforms' Instagram and Google's YouTube on her mental health.

Starting using Instagram at the age of 9 and YouTube at 6, Kaley claims that these platforms contributed to her depression and body dysmorphia.

Her lawyers argue that the companies knowingly profited from hooking young children on the platforms, despite evidence showing serious harm endured by addicted users, Reuters reported.

On the same grounds, countries like Australia have already banned these platforms for young users, while others are considering similar measures.

The initial phases of the trial were based on what Meta and YouTube knew about the impact of their platforms on young users, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledging discussions about products for children that were never launched. Now, the focus has reportedly shifted to Kaley’s personal experiences and how these services affected her life.

To succeed in her case, Kaley's lawyers are bound to demonstrate that the design and operation of these platforms contributed to her mental health issues.

Evidence presented before the jury includes a Meta internal study indicating that teens facing challenging life circumstances often reported habitual use of Instagram.

Autoplay videos and endless scrolling are the notable features highlighted by Kaley’s lawyer, which are said to encourage excessive use. YouTube's legal team pointed out that Kaley did not utilise available protective features.

The outcome of the case is likely to have serious repercussions for social media regulation and child safety.