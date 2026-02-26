US stocks rise ahead of Nvidia’s highly anticipated earnings

NVIDIA raised the US tech stock on Wednesday, February 25, as investors anxiously awaited the chip giant’s earnings report, due after the closing bell.

Due to the rally, the S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, erasing earlier weekly losses, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 210 points, or 0.4%, in midday trading.

Additionally, Nvidia shores 2.2%, making it the single strongest force lifting the market.

For now, investors have all eyes on Nvidia’s quarterly results. Analysts forecast that the company will report a profit surged nearly 70% from a year earlier to $37.52 billion. This reflects that the company earned more than $400 million per day in the last three months through January 25.

Despite the strong earnings, concerns have mounted about whether tech giants such as Alphabet and Amazon are overspending on AI infrastructure, investments they may never recoup.

Additionally, President Donald Trump announced new tariffs this week, replacing one struck down by the Supreme Court.

Abroad, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.2%, and South Korea's Kospi increased 1.9%.