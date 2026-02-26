 
Geo News

NASA astronaut breaks silence on medical emergency that prompted ISS evacuation

Only a skeleton staff of three crew members remains aboard the ISS

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 26, 2026

NASA astronaut breaks silence on medical emergency that prompted ISS evacuation
NASA astronaut breaks silence on medical emergency that prompted ISS evacuation

A NASA astronaut, who suffered the medical issue, prompting the space agency to launch the first-ever historical medical evacuation of astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has spoken publicly for the first time since returning to Earth.

Veteran astronaut Mick Fincke confirmed that he was the astronaut who experienced the medical emergency on January 7.

He added, “Thanks to the quick response of my incredible crew mates and the guidance of NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilised.”

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), on Wednesday, the U.S. space agency quoted Fincke as saying, “I am doing well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.”

Neither Fincke nor NASA shared details about the medical issue.

Earlier, NASA evacuated four astronauts, including Mick Fincke, Zena Cardman, Japan’s Kimiya Yui and Russia’s Oleg Platonov, in the first medical evacuation mission in mid-January.

The crew splashed down off the coast of San Diego on January 15, 2026, after a five-and-a-half month mission. Only a skeleton staff of three crew members remains aboard the ISS.

The space agency has a longstanding policy of withholding personal medical information about its astronauts. NASA said it released the statement at Fincke’s request, in line with its policy of protecting astronauts’ medical privacy.

Spain declassifies files on 1981 coup attempt after 45 years
Spain declassifies files on 1981 coup attempt after 45 years
US stocks rise ahead of Nvidia's highly anticipated earnings
US stocks rise ahead of Nvidia's highly anticipated earnings
NASA veteran says 'aliens are real' but haven't visited Earth
NASA veteran says 'aliens are real' but haven't visited Earth
Undersea cable that made global internet possible is being pulled from ocean
Undersea cable that made global internet possible is being pulled from ocean
Sky to display rare 6-planet alignment forming ‘planetary parade' on February 28
Sky to display rare 6-planet alignment forming ‘planetary parade' on February 28
Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Leak claims Galaxy S26 phones will come with AirDrop support
Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Leak claims Galaxy S26 phones will come with AirDrop support
Mexican president considers legal action after Elon Musk's cartel ties accusation
Mexican president considers legal action after Elon Musk's cartel ties accusation
Two Ukrainians handed life imprisonment for allegedly helping Russia access Starlink
Two Ukrainians handed life imprisonment for allegedly helping Russia access Starlink