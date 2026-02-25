Mexican president considers legal action after Elon Musk's cartel ties accusation

Elon Musk has once again stepped into the limelight, and this time for his recent accusations against Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Musk's remarks about Sheinbaum have sparked a huge controversy, with the latter hinting at potential legal action against the tech billionaire.

What accusations has Musk made about Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum?

Musk accused Sheinbaum of being in touch with drug cartels, describing her as beholden to them.

Sheinbaum responds to Musk's allegations

At a morning news conference, Sheinbaum addressed Musk's accusations, labelling them as “absurd” and “demonstrably false.” “We are considering whether to take any legal action. The lawyers are looking into it,” she stated.

She also dismissed the claims of leading a “narco-government,” contending that the allegations are laughable, stating, “It falls apart all on its own.”

The president’s remarks come amid intense criticism regarding her national security policies, particularly following a sudden rise in violence across the country.

Violence in Mexico after Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes' death

Musk's comments have drawn attention while violence is escalating in Mexico. The riots intensified after the death of a notorious cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho.

The Mexican military tracked El Mencho to Tapalpa, where he was badly wounded while being transported for medical care. His death led to violent backlash from members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, leading to roadblocks, arson, and clashes with security forces resulting in numerous fatalities.

With tensions and accusations intersecting, the outcome of Musk's statements could have unfavourable implications for both the tech mogul and the Mexican government as they go through this volatile situation.