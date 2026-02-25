Sky to display rare 6-planet alignment forming ‘planetary parade’ on February 28

Six planets, including Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, will align along the ecliptic this Saturday, February 28, creating a stunning “planetary parade.”

This planetary parade will be visible after sunset.

One can see Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn with the naked eye as they shine brightly. While Mercury appears low near the western horizon. To view Uranus and Neptune, skywatchers need binoculars or a small telescope.

The planet forms an arc across the sky, which can be best visible from 30-45 minutes after sunset.

To view easily, skywatchers should look west-southwest to see Mercury, Venus, and Saturn, and southeast to view Jupiter.

To watch properly, find a location with a clear, unobstructed view of the western horizon. The planetary parade will be visible for several days before February 28, giving sky lovers various opportunities.

Another celestial event after the planetary parade is a total lunar eclipse on March 3 that will be visible across western North America, Oceania, and Asia.

The moon will turn a reddish-copper colour for 58 minutes during peak eclipse.