Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Leak claims Galaxy S26 phones will come with AirDrop support

As the launch of the Galaxy S26 phones has almost come around, a fresh wave of leaks has emerged, suggesting that the new devices may support Apple’s AirDrop via Samsung’s Quick Share.

File-sharing made easier between Galaxy S26 and Apple devices

AirDrop support in Galaxy S26 phones is expected to enhance file-sharing capabilities between Samsung and Apple users.

Google also offered AirDrop support on its Pixel 10 phones last November in a bid to facilitate file sharing with Apple devices. The feature was later extended to the Pixel 9 series.

Eric Ray, the vice president of engineering for Android, hinted that this capability would be rolled out beyond Pixel devices, but it remained unknown which Android phones—until now.

Citing chunvn8888, a reliable tipster, PhoneArena reported that the Galaxy S26 series is likely next in line for this functionality.

As mentioned in the leak, sharing files between Samsung and Apple devices will mirror the process used on Pixel phones.

How file-sharing works between Galaxy S26 and Apple devices

To send files from a Galaxy S26 to an Apple device, users will need to ensure the AirDrop option on the Apple device is set to “everyone.” On the other hand, Quick Share must be enabled for the Galaxy phone receiving files from Apple devices.

Although the focus is currently on the S26 series, it has been speculated that AirDrop compatibility could also be rolled out to older Galaxy smartphones through the One UI 8.5 update.

As of now, sharing files between Galaxy and Apple devices requires third-party applications or cloud services, meaning this new feature would be a welcome addition for users seeking a simpler experience.

But it must be noted that there has been no official confirmation from either Google or Samsung regarding this feature.