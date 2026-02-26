Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 series with world’s first ‘privacy display’

Samsung released the Galaxy S26 lineup on Tuesday, February 24, featuring a suite of AI-powered smartphones.

However, the killer feature is its “privacy display”, which is a built in screen filter that blocks prying eyes from side angles.

The company released three models, including Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and flagship S26 Ultra, all possessing AI features.

The S26 ultra debuts the world’s first integrated privacy display.

Contrary to stick-on privacy screens that dim the light permanently, users can toggle on and off Samsung’s version.

This can be activated automatically for sensitive tasks, for example, while entering PINs or opening selected apps.

The company stated: “When activated, the display limits visibility for others from side viewing angles, even when switching between portrait and landscape orientation.”

Camera and performance upgrades

Camera hardware has no significant upgrade, taking forward the legacy of previous ultra models with a 200MP main sensor, wider apertures on the main and ultrawide lenses, promising better low-light performance.

Samsung also introduced extensive AI-powered editing tools that enable users to change outfits, composite images, and restore missing elements using natural language prompts.

To process, U.S. models utilise Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while other regions get Samsung’s Exynos 2600.

The Ultra features a redesigned vapour chamber for enhanced cooling and can reach 75% charge in 30 minutes.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S26 is priced at $899.99, the S26 Plus at $1,099.99 and the S26 Ultra at $1,299.99, indicating a hike of $100 for non-ultra models.