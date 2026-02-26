Spain declassifies files on 1981 coup attempt after 45 years

Spain has declassified files on the 1981 attempted coup after the socialist government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez determined that their release posed no risk to anyone.

The files released after 45 years of the failed coup attempt include transcripts of conversations between officials, judicial reports and reactions of foreign governments at that time.

Spain became a parliamentary democracy after the death of Dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Just after six years into the new governance system, on February 23, 1981, a group of Spanish armed forces officers entered the parliament while a new government was being sworn in, with the aim to return to authoritarianism.

However, their efforts were short-lived as the King Juan Carlos, at that time, refused to support them and ordered the military to remain in their barracks. He also described the group attempting the coup as rebels.

Several conspiracy theories emerged after the failed attempt to topple Spain’s fragile democracy. One of the most prominent theories suspected the King’s involvement in the coup attempt, despite his publicly voiced opposition.

Others argued that the coup was orchestrated by the political establishment to reinforce the newly introduced government system.

The release of 153 declassified files did not reveal any shocking details; however, they did offer some insights into the event. A document revealed involvement of around six intelligence service officials in the coup attempt.

The government says that it released files in an attempt to “correct a key historical anomaly.”