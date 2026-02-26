 
‘Chinamaxxing' goes viral: Why Gen Z is embracing Chinese lifestyle trends

A viral trend called “Chinamaxxing” is going viral on social media, with many young Americans adopting Chinese wellness rituals to improve their lifestyles.

Creators record their daily videos following Chinese fashion trends, eating habits, and other customs.

The term is derived from an internet slang “maxxing,” which is used to optimise oneself in one specific direction. Chinamaxxing is adopting Chinese trends to achieve the best health and improve daily conditions. For instance, youngsters record short-form content starting their day with sipping hot water, boiling apples for gut health, and practicing Qigong, etc.

The social media users are also following Lunar New Year traditions like not washing hair to preserve good luck and other Chinese New Year traditions.

The growing trend reflects China’s soft power dominating the world. Specifically, it indicates the growth of Chinese culture.

Beyond the trend, the number of Americans visiting China has increased. Social media creators are showing off modern cities and lifestyles, highlighting a positive image of China.

Key elements of Chinamaxxing include wellness and lifestyle, daily habits, cultural and aesthetic appreciation, productivity and technology, and social and cultural engagement. 

