Cuban coast guard kills four on US-registered boat after gunfight

An investigation has been launched into the incident

February 26, 2026

The Cuban coast guard has killed four men aboard a United States (U.S.) registered speedboat after intercepting them in Cuban waters. A Cuban commander was wounded in the incident.

According to Cuba’s Interior Ministry, a Florida-registered boat, with registration number FL7726SH, was intercepted near Cayo Falcones, in the country’s central Villa Clara province on Wednesday, February 25.

The ministry said that the people aboard the foreign vessel opened fire on the coast guard officers who approached them for identification. After the firefight, four men on the boat were killed and six others were injured.

The injured were evacuated and provided medical assistance, authorities said.

Cuban officials have not yet released the identities of the dead individuals. They said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Cuban Embassy in the U.S. said, “In the face of current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its determination to protect its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban State in safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region.”

This comes amid intensifying tensions between the U.S. and Cuba as Washington has imposed an oil blockade on Havana.

The White House has yet to react to the incident. 

