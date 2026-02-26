 
'Smiling Friends' shocks fans with sudden announcement after Season 3

Season 3 was aired in October 2025 and wrapped up its last episode on November 30, 2025

Geo News Digital Desk
February 26, 2026

Smiling Friends' season creators have made a sudden announcement that shocked fans after the premiere of Season 3 on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The sudden announcement came from the season’s creator, Zach Hadel, and Michael Cusack, who shared a video message while calling it quits.

The creators of Smiling Friends Season 3 announced the decision via YouTube on Adult Swim’s channel.

Hadel said, “This is not a bit. This is not a joke,” at the very start of the video.

He then proceeds with the announcement, saying, “Michael and I are here to announce that ‘Smiling Friends’ will be ending after Season 3 is done.”

Then Cusack jumped in, saying, “We just came to this feeling where we were like, ‘I think that could be it,’ after Season 3.”

Why did they call it quits?

Revealing what led to scrapping the most buzzing animated comedy series, Hadel said it was better to leave the audience “wanting more” than to have fans think, “That show is still on the air?" Oh god.’”

“We wouldn’t want to be doing more seasons half-hearted or burnt out or not feeling it. “It’s not fair to us and it’s not fair to the audience to give you guys slop,” he made clear, adding, “It’s just not that kind of show.”

While ending the announcement, the duo disclosed that the remaining two episodes from Season 3 will broadcast on April 12, 2026, on Adult Swim.

