Here's how to watch March 3 'Blood Moon' from anywhere in world

The next total lunar eclipse visible from North America will happen June 25-26, 2029

Geo News Digital Desk
February 26, 2026

Here’s how to watch March 3 'Blood Moon' from anywhere in world

A blood moon is set to dazzle the skies on the night between March 2 and 3 due to a rare total lunar eclipse, the phenomenon which occurs when the Earth directly passes between the Sun and the Moon.

The phenomenon, also known as lunar totality, will last around 58 minutes and it will be visible from parts of North America during the early morning hours of March 3.

Skygazers around the world are in for a treat as many astronomy organisations are planning to livestream the spectacular event, when the moon moves completely into Earth’s dark umbral shadow and turns red.

According to Live Science, the next total lunar eclipse visible from North America will happen on June 25-26, 2029.

Since the eclipse will not be visible from Europe, Africa and Asia, the skywatchers from these regions will have to rely on livestreams covering the natural phenomenon.

Date and Time's livestream:

One of the renowned livestream platforms for astronomical events, Date and Time, has scheduled the event on YouTube, which can be accessed here:

The stream will include feeds from Perth Observatory in Australia and the website’s mobile observatory near Los Angeles.

Griffith Observatory:

Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles has also scheduled a live stream of the event set to occur on March 3. 

It will offer the view of the blood moon from 12:47 a.m. to 6:25 a.m. PST.

The Virtual Telescope Project:

The Virtual Telescope Project, founded by Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, also plans to broadcast the total lunar eclipse to viewers worldwide.

