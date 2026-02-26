Apple to launch new products on March 2, CEO Tim Cook confirms

February 26, 2026
Apple CEO Tim Cook has already confirmed that new products will be announced by the company beginning “Monday morning” and will kick off a multi-day release cycle, which will include a press event on Wednesday, March 4.
In a cryptic teaser on X (formerly known as Twitter), Cook released a video of hands forming part of an unfinished Apple logo, which was squeezed and flicked, set against a silver, aluminium-inspired colour scheme. "A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning!" he wrote.
Apple will present a number of new products over several days, not a one-day event as the company used to present. It is reported that announcements will include:
On Wednesday, March 4, Apple will showcase media in New York City, London, and Shanghai, offering hands-on experiences.
However, it will not have a traditional keynote.
Rather, the announcements will be madethrough the press releases and product videos during the week.