Apple to launch new products on March 2, CEO Tim Cook confirms

Apple CEO Tim Cook has already confirmed that new products will be announced by the company beginning “Monday morning” and will kick off a multi-day release cycle, which will include a press event on Wednesday, March 4.

In a cryptic teaser on X (formerly known as Twitter), Cook released a video of hands forming part of an unfinished Apple logo, which was squeezed and flicked, set against a silver, aluminium-inspired colour scheme. "A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning!" he wrote.

What to expect

Apple will present a number of new products over several days, not a one-day event as the company used to present. It is reported that announcements will include:

iPhone 17e: The next generation of the iPhone 16e last year is projected to have the A19 chip (the same chip used in the iPhone 17 last fall), MagSafe capability (responding to one of the major criticisms of the previous model), 18MP Centre Stage front camera, and the second-generation C1X 5G modem. Price likely remains $599.

New iPads: The new base iPad with Apple Intelligence support may be the 11th generation, whereas iPad Air will undergo an upgrade from the M3 to the M4 chip.

Mac updates: The initial A-series iPhone-class chip in a Mac can make its appearance. New models of the M4 MacBook Air are expected, as are new models of MacBook Pros.

On Wednesday, March 4, Apple will showcase media in New York City, London, and Shanghai, offering hands-on experiences.

However, it will not have a traditional keynote.

Rather, the announcements will be madethrough the press releases and product videos during the week.