Russian jets intercept British spy plane over Black Sea: Explosive encounter explained

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accused Russian fighter jets of repeatedly and dangerously intercepting a Royal Air Force (RAF) unarmed spy plane over the Black Sea.

Two Russian jets, including Su-35 fighter and Su-27 jet, were involved in dangerous maneuvering near the Rivet Joint Surveillance aircraft.

MoD reveals that Su-35 came so close to the RAF jet that it triggered emergency protocols, shutting down the autopilot mode, while the Su-27 flew as close as around 19ft from the British spy plane.

According to aviation safety standards, the minimum safe distance between two flying jets is 1,000 feet vertically and 3 to 5 nautical miles laterally (or horizontally).

Defence Secretary John Healey said the incident happened while Rivet was on its routine international flight and praised the RAF crew aboard the plane for their “outstanding professionalism.”

Healey declared the Russian flybys as unacceptable, adding, “It was an example of dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by Russian pilots.”

The UK vowed to continue defending the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries despite allegedly increasing hostile conditions from Russia.

The MoD described the maneuvering by Russian jets as the most dangerous since the September 2022 incident when a pilot fired at Rivet, attempting to shoot down the spy plane over the Black Sea.

The MoD and Foreign Office have called on the Russian embassy to condemn the incident.