 
Geo News

Georgia police arrest Eagles' Nolan Smith Jr. for driving 135 mph: Here's what we know

Smith was driving at a speed of 135 mph in a zone that is restricted only to 70 mph on a major highway
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 21, 2026

Georgia police arrest Eagles&apos; Nolan Smith Jr. for driving 135 mph: Here&apos;s what we know
Georgia police arrest Eagles' Nolan Smith Jr. for driving 135 mph: Here's what we know

Philadelphia Eagles edge Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested by Georgia Police on Friday, May 20, 2026.

The arrest was made on suspicion of overspeeding in Georgia, as confirmed by the Twiggs County Sheriff’ Office.

Smith was driving at a speed of 135 mph in a zone that is restricted only to 70 mph on a major highway at 10:41 pm local time, per County Sheriff office.

However, after Smith tendered a surety bond, he was released by the authorities.

Smith, 25, was picked by the Eagles in the first round of the NFL draft of 2023.

He reunited with the other key players from a strong Georgia defense that includes Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis.

During the 2024 regular-season, Smith took down the QB 6.5 times, in addition to four more during the Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles ended on a triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith, who is on the roster of the Eagles, was a starter for the Georgia football team that secured a national championship in 2022.

US lost 42 aircrafts, suffered $29 billions in damages during Operation Epic Fury: See full details
US lost 42 aircrafts, suffered $29 billions in damages during Operation Epic Fury: See full details
Up to 405,0000 Americans left US last year, others learning how to leave country: Here's why
Up to 405,0000 Americans left US last year, others learning how to leave country: Here's why
US indicts Cuba's Raul Castro over 1996 plane shootdown: Another Venezuela-like operation incoming?
US indicts Cuba's Raul Castro over 1996 plane shootdown: Another Venezuela-like operation incoming?
Retired cop jailed for Charlie Kirk meme wins $835,000 settlement
Retired cop jailed for Charlie Kirk meme wins $835,000 settlement
Barney Frank, architect of Dodd-Frank banking reform, dies at 86
Barney Frank, architect of Dodd-Frank banking reform, dies at 86
Ebola outbreak 2026: Everything to know about symptoms, prevention, travel risk
Ebola outbreak 2026: Everything to know about symptoms, prevention, travel risk
Jet2 confirms summer schedule: See full details about flights, cancellations, passenger rights
Jet2 confirms summer schedule: See full details about flights, cancellations, passenger rights
Cameron Norrie loses in Geneva in blow before French Open—but can he recover in time?
Cameron Norrie loses in Geneva in blow before French Open—but can he recover in time?