Georgia police arrest Eagles' Nolan Smith Jr. for driving 135 mph: Here's what we know

Philadelphia Eagles edge Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested by Georgia Police on Friday, May 20, 2026.

The arrest was made on suspicion of overspeeding in Georgia, as confirmed by the Twiggs County Sheriff’ Office.

Smith was driving at a speed of 135 mph in a zone that is restricted only to 70 mph on a major highway at 10:41 pm local time, per County Sheriff office.

However, after Smith tendered a surety bond, he was released by the authorities.

Smith, 25, was picked by the Eagles in the first round of the NFL draft of 2023.

He reunited with the other key players from a strong Georgia defense that includes Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis.

During the 2024 regular-season, Smith took down the QB 6.5 times, in addition to four more during the Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles ended on a triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith, who is on the roster of the Eagles, was a starter for the Georgia football team that secured a national championship in 2022.