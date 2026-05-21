Ex-Doj prosecutor indicted for stealing sealed Jack Smith report copies

A former Department of Justice prosecutor is facing felony charges after emailing herself a classified volume of the Jack Smith report, as per the statement issued by the DOJ on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Camen Lineberger, 62, pleaded not guilty to four felony counts related to stealing and concealing official records in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, May 20.

She was released without having to post bail, per the court records.

According to the indictment, Lineberger emailed herself a sealed Biden-era investigative report related to Donald Trump, and then she tried to conceal the documents as cake recipes, per Politico report.

As per the indictment, Lineberger, a former managing assistant U.S. attorney in Florida, is facing two counts of stealing government money or property, plus additional charges related to her alleged involvement of forging the documents.

The indictment further detailed how Lineberger stole the documents.

Back in 2025, Lineberger received a copy of an internal report “related to a pending federal criminal investigation,” which she later sent over using her DoJ inbox to her personal Hotmail and Gmail accounts in December 2025.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. district court for the Southern district of Florida, where she worked.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has prohibited the release of the volume of Smith’s report, which highlights his investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

As per the indictment filed on Tuesday, May 19, that states Lineberger tried to cover up her traces by using the file names “Chocolate_Cake_Recipe.pdf” and “Bundit_Cake_Recipe.pdf” for the classified documents she relocated to her personal email accounts.

Lineberger now faces one felony count of obstruction of Justice, one felony count of concealing government records and two misdemeanor counts of stealing government property valued at under $1,000.

If convicted, Lineberger could face a life imprisonment of 25 years.