Ivanka Trump makes heartfelt comment following Vanessa Trump's cancer diagnosis

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has come out to support Vanessa Trump after the latter revealed her cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Ivanka Trump vouched for Vanessa after the latter shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram.

Ivanka commented on the post with a heartfelt strong message that netizens have been praising.

Ivanka Trump’s former sister-in-law, Vanessa Trump, revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 20.

She wrote, “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects. I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

She continued, “I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me.”

Vanessa added, “I’m staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. concluded the post, writing, “Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

Since then, the post has received supportive messages from Trump family members and friends wishing her a speedy recovery.

Ivanka jumped in the comment section and wrote, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

Vanessa Trump was married to Ivanka Trump’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., from 2005 to 2018.

The former couple shared five children, including Kai.