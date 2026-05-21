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China issues stern warning to US over threats against Cuba after Raul Castro indictment

Raul remained president of Cuba from 2008 till 2018
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

China issues stern warning to US over threats against Cuba after Raul Castro indictment
China issues stern warning to US over threats against Cuba after Raul Castro indictment

China has issued a stern warning to the United States (U.S.) urging it to stop threatening Cuba after the Department of Justice indicted the Caribbean island’s former leader, Raul Castro.

The U.S. indicted Raul, the younger brother of Revolutionary Fidel Castro, for his alleged involvement in shooting down two humanitarian planes in 1996, which resulted in the killing of four civilians, including three American citizens.

Raul, 94, has served as Cuban defence minister and also remained the country's president from 2008 until 2018.

Following the indictment, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun assured Havana of Beijing’s support, adding, “U.S. should stop threatening force at every turn.”

Jiakun added China opposes any attempt by external forces to exert pressure on Cuba.

The spokesperson continued, “China resolutely supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity and opposes external interference.”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described the charges as nothing more than a political manoeuvre by the U.S.

China’s assurance of support for Cuba comes after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that Havana might be the next target of the U.S. military after the Iran War.

The U.S. has been exerting pressure to topple the communist government in Cuba, which is believed to be hostile toward U.S. interests. An oil embargo has already put the island nation into a severe energy crisis.

Earlier, the Cuban president also warned Washington that any potential military action would result in “a bloodbath” with severe consequences for regional peace and stability. 

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