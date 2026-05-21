Statewide AMBER alert announced for missing six-month-old girl from Hammond, Indiana

The Hammond police Department declared a statewide AMBER alert following reports of a missing six-month-old baby from Hammond, Indiana.

The Hammond Police Department had requested the Amber alert around 7:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The missing child, whose name is disclosed by the authorities, is Devaeyah Lucas-Bell, with a height of 22 inches and a weight of 16 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last spotted wearing a white shirt and brown pants in the early hours of Thursday morning, May 21 around 4:20 a.m. in Hammond, a northwest city in Indiana.

Now, the authorities believe she is in danger; therefore, they had requested the Amber alert.

The state police have issued the details of the suspect in the case of missing teen named Deandry Sabbs.

The suspect is described as a 31-year-old Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 208 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was spotted driving a gray 4-door Nissan Sedan with unknown Illinois plates.





The Hammond Police officials have provided the contact details in case anyone spotted the suspect and should reach out to the authorities at 219-852-6357 or simply dial 911.

What's the difference between an Amber and Silver alert?

For the unversed, there are some set standards for a person’s disappearance that help police to declare an Amber alert or a Silver alert.

Amber alerts are mostly issued for children under the age of 18, who are supposed to have been abducted and are in extreme danger.

But for an Amber alert to be declared, police are required to have information about the suspect and their automobile.

While in the case of Silver alerts, which mostly involves missing and endangered adults or children. In both cases, the police authorities are only authorized to issue such alerts.