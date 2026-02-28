Foldable iPhone price disclosed, Apple set to shake up foldable world: Report

Foldable iPhone price disclosed, Apple set to shake up foldable world

As Apple is preparing for its March 2 event, a fresh report has emerged claiming that the foldable iPhone has reached the production phase and will debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

As it reached us earlier that Apple's first foldable iPhone will come with minimal crease, the iPhone maker is using an advanced hinge and display to do that, and this is why it's also offsetting the price to match the cost with the top-notch features.

Foldable iPhone pricing to be conservative

As per other recent reports, Apple has opted for a conservative approach with the foldable iPhone's pricing. While the phone will use a cutting-edge hinge mechanism, the company won't overprice it to keep the device affordable.

This good news means that the foldable iPhone may not be entirely crease-free, although Apple has taken too long to release a foldable model.

Competitive pricing strategy

Earlier, the reports suggested a $2,400 price tag, only slightly higher than the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7. But newer reports are indicating that the foldable iPhone could cost even less, even while memory prices are skyrocketing.

If Apple is to keep the price within $200 of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the foldable iPhone could be well-received.

That said, a user-friendly price would be a positive move, and could help Apple solidify its position in the foldable market, as it also has a flip-style model in the pipeline, which it reportedly has stopped pursuing.

If the Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes with a crease-free foldable display, serious buyers may choose it over Apple's foldable iPhone, unless they're immensely invested in the ecosystem.