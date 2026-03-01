Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth's marriage crumpled despite 'endless' efforts

Why Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth could not work even after he vowed to do better

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf could not drag their marriage any longer despite trying “everything” as it reached a dead end in 2025.

The 39-year-old actor, who is presently surrounded by scandals and legal troubles due to substance abuse issues, was reportedly not willing to give up on his nearly decade long marriage with the Pearl star, 32.

The Transformers star still cares “immensely” for his daughter, Isabel, whom he shares with Goth and took care of her while the mom was busy working.

However, friends of the actor shared that it “just didn’t work out” even after endless efforts, including LaBeouf turning to religion and taking regular vacations, as per TMZ.

Despite the comments from LaBeouf’s friends, sources for Goth claimed that the Frankenstein actress could not believe her estranged husband was “capable of becoming a better person or working on his issues,” anymore.

The insider claimed that while the Fury actor cherished Goth’s money and work, and made “small efforts” to work on himself, he ended up taking “10 steps back” for each step forward.

They claimed that the main reason for their ultimate split became LaBeouf’s addiction problem and it forced Goth to cut ties with him.

The same substance abuse problem has now led LaBeouf into legal troubles as he got involved in a fight during Mardi Gras celebrations and ended up behind the bars.