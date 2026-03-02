Chris Hemsworth reveals what keeps marriage strong after all these years

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been together for many years, and the actor has now shared what truly keeps their marriage strong.

The couple got married in Australia in December 2010, just months after they first met through Chris’ talent agent.

Since then, they have built a life together while raising three children and balancing busy careers.

Chris recently explained that honesty plays a big role in their relationship.

He said Elsa always tells him the truth, no matter what and while other people might praise his work, Elsa will be honest if something does not work.

He trusts her because she knows him deeply and understands what he is capable of.

Elsa agrees with this approach and says she never pretends to like something just to be kind.

Chris shared that her honest opinions help him not only in his marriage but also in his acting career, as he often relies on her feedback when deciding which projects feel right.

The couple share a daughter, India, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan. Chris has said his children are not impressed by fame.

The star focuses on teaching them hard work and strong values, lessons he learned growing up.

For Chris, love, truth and respect matter more than anything else.