Austin shooting leaves around 20 dead, suspect killed by police

Mass shooting in Austin on Sunday morning has left around 20 people dead

March 01, 2026

 
In an unfortunate incident, a mass shooting in Austin on Sunday morning has left around 20 people dead, according to reports circulating on the internet.

The shooting occurred near West Sixth Street and Nueces Street, with the suspect reportedly shot by police.

Although the exact number of casualties has yet to be determined, early findings indicate that at least 17 people were transported to hospitals.

Following the authorities' takeover of the situation, it has been confirmed that the public is no longer under any immediate threat. However, the community is reeling from the brutal act of violence.

This is a developing story...

