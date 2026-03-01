Iran denies reports of Ayatollah Khamenei’s death while Israel claims body recovered

Iran has dismissed the reports claiming that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the U.S.-Israeli military strikes.

Senior Israeli officials claimed that the signs point to the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader after the 86-year-old leader’s compound was attacked by the U.S. and Israeli forces in Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion, respectively.

In an interview with NBC News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said everything was under control, adding that Israel and the Americans failed to hit their targets.

He said, “Almost all officials are safe, sound and alive,” adding, “We may have lost one or two commanders but that is not a big problem.”

When asked specifically about Iranian President Mesoud Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian foreign minister said: “As far as I know, yes they are alive. All high-ranking officials are alive.”

The 64-year-old diplomat and politician described the attack as "illegitimate, unprovoked, and absolutely illegal and against international law.”

The denial follows a report by Axios, which cited a senior Israeli official claiming that Khamenei had been killed in the U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Israeli intelligence sources told the outlet that the Supreme Leader’s body had been recovered from the destroyed compound.