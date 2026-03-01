Watch: Al Jazeera broadcast interrupted by emergency missile alert in Qatar

Al Jazeera English’s live broadcast was interrupted by an emergency missile alert following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East.

The media outlet shared the video of the incident on TikTok, which quickly went viral, amassing over 12 million views in just a few hours.

The 42-second video clip shows a guest speaking with anchor Folly Bah Thibault when their conversation suddenly gets interrupted by buzzer alarm sounds.

Folly explained that it was the emergency alert residents in Doha receive on their phones during urgent situations.

She added, “The national emergency alert system has gone off here in Qatar,” and quoted the Qatar Defence Ministry, stating that an Iranian missile had been intercepted.

This comes after Iran retaliated against the U.S.-Israel strikes dubbed Operation Epic Fury by the U.S. and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel.

Iran launched barrages of missiles at the U.S. bases across the Middle East, including in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Jordan.

Netizens praised the anchor for keeping her composure in an emergency situation. One user commented, “The interviewer lady is so professional, she’s the best.” Another said, “How is she so calm?”

A third user expressed disbelief, writing, “I cannot believe this is happening. It is terrifying.”