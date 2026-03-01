Did US-Israel strikes kill Ayatollah Khamenei? 30 bombs hit supreme leader’s compound

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that there are “many signs” leading to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The claim was made after US-Israeli joint operation strikes targeted the compound of the 86-year-old leader.

However, there’s no substantial evidence to back Netanyahu’s claims.

He said: “Today we have killed several major leaders that are involved in the nuclear program of Iran and we will continue to target several sites if this regime. We have targeted the site where Khamenei was.”

Without any visual proof, he stated that there were growing signs “this dictator” is “gone.”

Authorities confirmed that around 30 bombs were dropped on the compound linked to Khamenei. But it remains unclear whether Khamenei was present during the time of the strikes.

Contradicting Netanyahu’s claims, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi firmly maintained the stans of Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian being alive during an interview with NBC News.

“Almost all officials are safe and sound and alive. We may have lost one or two commanders, but this is not a big problem,” he added.

The Israeli military claimed to have struck around 500 targets across Iran under Operation Epic Fury.