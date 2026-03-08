Robert Pattinson still struggling to convince people that he is 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson is still only being recognized for 'Twilight'

Robert Pattinson still often gets recognized as Edward Cullen from the Twilight movies, however, he has now become a vital part of the DC Studios.

In 2022, Pattinson joined the DC Universe after bagging the role of Batman in the Matt Reeves movie.

His portrayal of the Caped Crusader worked out well on screen, which is why now he is returning to play the titular role in the film’s 2027 sequel.

Even though, the 39-year-old has becomes a member of the comic world, but he is still struggling to being recognized as the Batman.

In an interview, the Die My Love star shared an incident where an immigrant officer, while crossing paths with the actor, asked him why he quit acting after Twilight.

Robert shared that an Immigration officer once stopped him said, “Hey, you’re the guy from Twilight. Why’d you stop acting?”

For a moment, he must have felt speechless considering that has been a part of even bigger franchise after the romantic vampire film series.

The English actor added, “I was like… I’m Batman.”

Maybe, it was not completely the officer’s fault as the popular choice for Batman depiction has often been Christian Bale.

Some fans even wrote on X, “He didn’t do just to the role like Christian did.” Meanwhile, another commented, “Christian Bale is the best Batman cast.”

“Twilight way better than Batman… it felt weird seeing him in a bat suit”, wrote a third internet user.

Pattinson is set to reprise the superhero role in Matt’s 2027 film alongside Colin Farrell, Scarlette Johansson, Barry Keoghan and Sebastian Stan.