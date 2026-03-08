Zayn Malik gives peek at his comic-filled ‘reading material’ stash

Zayn Malik proves he is a true comic nerd with a stack of Invincible: The Ultimate Collection and more fan-favourites.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 8, the former One Direction star posted an image, showcasing a slew of comic books and graphic novels.

Spread out on a weathered, teal-colored surface, the pile of books includes several prominent titles from Robert Kirman.

The Die For Me hitmaker captioned the single snapshot, writing, “Reading material [green tick emoji].”

He captured the spread of books which have issues of Skinbreaker, a dark fantasy series by writer Kirkman and artist David Finch.

This includes the oversized Treasury Edition at the top left and standard issues like #1 and #7. Also visible is Volume 9 of Invincible: The Ultimate Collection.

This deluxe hardcover edition collects issues #97–108 of the superhero series created by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, covering major events like the battle with Dinosaurus.

At the bottom left is Absolute Batman #14, part of DC's "All In" initiative.

Other notable books include Transformers, Martian Manhunter and Captain America: An issue of Captain America: Symbol of Truth featuring Sam Wilson.

For the unversed, the Dusk Till Dawn chart-topper has deep-seated interest in reading that dates back to his childhood.

He recently reaffirmed this hobby in February, while on the Call Her Daddy podcast. He considers reading "the most attractive hobby somebody could have.”

Born in Bradford, England, to a Pakistani father and an English-Irish mother, Zayn developed a love for books at a very young age (3 or 4) when he would read letters to his granddad, who spoke little English.

Before his music career took off, the X-Factor alum intended to pursue an academic degree in English with the goal of becoming an English teacher.

As seen in his recent "Reading material" post, he is an avid collector of comics, particularly those by Kirkman.

The PILLOWTALK singer has also expressed a fascination with books about aliens, space, and conspiracy theories and of course he is a longtime fan of the Harry Potter series, which he first read in school.

He even has a Harry Potter-themed tattoo and has expressed a desire to pass the books down to his daughter.

Zayn, 32, has emphasized that reading is a core part of his parenting. In 2024, he participated in CBeebies Bedtime Stories, choosing Ziggy Marley’s Music is Everything.

He frequently reads to his daughter, Khai, as part of their nightly routine.