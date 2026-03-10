Trump appoints Erika Kirk to US Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, the wife of slain political commentator Charlie Kirk, to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors (BoV).

She was appointed over the weekend with no formal announcement. The BoV serves as an oversight committee that monitors the curriculum, morale and academic methods relating to USAFA.

It cannot change anything but make recommendations based on their observations to the Secretaries of Air Force and Defence.

BoV Chairman Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) stated that he was lobbying for her appointment.

He said, “Erika is the right person to fill Charlie’s place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the academy.”

Kirk’s appointment comes a year after her husband was appointed to the same role. He was killed while speaking at an open air event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Pfluger added, “I look forward to working alongside her to carry on Charlie’s legacy.”

Erika Kirk has been leading her late husband’s organisation Turning Point USA (TPUSA), since the killing of the conservative podcaster.

Her appointment comes amid an ongoing debate over whether to award an honorary degree to the late political commentator from the USAFA or not.