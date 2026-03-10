 
Why did K-pop icon Heeseung leave ENHYPEN? Here's what we know

ENHYPEN dropped its 7th mini album, 'THIS SIN: VANISH,' in January this year

Geo News Digital Desk
March 10, 2026

ENHYPEN, the seven-member boy band, has made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

ENHYPEN, often dubbed as “Septet” in K-pop while making the buzzing announcement, said K-pop sensation Heeseung is parting ways with the label.

Revealing the real reason why Heeseung is leaving, the label said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), “Through in-depth discussion with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision, and we have decided to respect it.”

However, the company brushed off speculations of dismemberment of ENHYPEN, adding, “As such, Heeseung will be parting ways with ENHYPEN, and ENHYPEN will continue its activities as a 6-member group starting from official schedules going forward.”

Soon after the announcement came, Heeseung posted a handwritten letter in Korean on fan community platform Weverse to confirm his exit.

Heeseung wrote, “The six years I’ve spent have been filled with moments so overwhelming and precious that it’s hard to fully put them into words"; it was transcribed into English by K-pop news portal Soompi.

Credit: Screenshot via @ENHYPEN community on Weverse
Credit: Screenshot via @ENHYPEN community on Weverse

For the unversed, ENHYPEN was founded through the Mnet audition program A-LAND, debuted on November 30, 2020, and has amassed a loyal fan base with its unique team narrative and buzzing performances.

ENHYPEN dropped its 7th mini album, THIS SIN: VANISH, in January this year.

