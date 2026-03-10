Alexander brothers convicted in sex trafficking case: Here's every detail you need to know

The Alexander brothers have been sentenced in a sex trafficking case that has stunned the real estate industry.

The trial ran for over five weeks, and they were convicted on Monday, March 9, 2026, by a jury in New York.

The Alexander brothers were found guilty of drugging and raping dozens of women over a period that spans decades.

The three brothers, two of whom are twins, Tal Alexander and Oren Alexander, also known as "The A Team," got recognition from their booming sales of luxury real estate properties in New York and Miami.

During the trial, over 11 women testified they were sexually exploited by one or more of the brothers: twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 38, and Tal Alexander, 39.

The witnesses shared chilling testimonies before the jury that started its deliberation in Manhattan federal court last Thursday, March 5.

According to the defense attorney, the Alexander brothers “were certainly womanizers,” but they aren’t the drink-spiking rapists and sex traffickers that federal prosecutors allege.

While prosecutors had accused the brothers of using their wealth to lure women to parties and luxury homes, then sexually assaulting them.

The Alexander brothers were found guilty on all 10 criminal charges, including sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sentence that could result in life imprisonment is set to be announced on August 6, 2026.