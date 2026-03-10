Reed Blankenship cashes in with $24.75M Texans deal amid NFL free agency buzz

Safety Reed Blankenship has landed a three-year contract with the Houston Texans on Monday as NFL free agency heats up.

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship signed a whopping deal worth $24.75 million on Monday March 9, 2026.

Blankenship played a key role in the secondary with the Eagles that helped Philadelphia clinch the Super Bowl after the 2024 season.

Texas was considered to have the strongest defense in the league last year. Blankenship has appeared in 56 games over four seasons and has scored 9 interceptions, while defending 23 passes and making 308 tackles.

Blankenship, 27, was part of a title-winning defense in 2024 that ranked No. 1 in passing yards allowed 174.2 and No. 2 in opponent scoring, 17.8 per game.

Blankenship, an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2022, climbed from roaster bubble to everyday contributor during his stay in Philadelphia.

He started four games in his rookie season before taking on a larger role for the next three seasons.

Blankenship’s $8 million contract details revealed

Safety Reed Blankenship has struck a deal of three years, at a whopping $24.75 million to join hands with the Houston Texans. Here’s a breakdown per multiple media reports.

Term: Three years

Total contract value: $24.75 million

Guaranteed money: $16.5 million

Average annual value (AAV): $8.25 million

The average income of $8 million per year ranks Blankenship outside the top 20 highest-paid safeties.

On the other hand, Blankenship’s long-time comrade Cooper DeJean posted a surprise message on social media on Tuesday, March 10, after the news came out of the former landing a contract with Philadelphia.

Reacting to the news, Cooper DeJean took to his X (formerly Twitter) and posted on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

He captioned it while adding a heart emoji, “Damn, gonna miss my dawg. Go be great brotha.”

For the unversed, both Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship have produced a buzzing podcast, The Exciting Mics.