49ers snag star WR Mike Evans in multi-million-dollar deal from Buccaneers

Mike Evans had a record of 108 receiving touchdowns and 13,052 receiving yards among the most active receivers in the NFL

Geo News Digital Desk
March 10, 2026

In a massive move, the wide receiver Mike Evans signed up with 49ers, leaving Buccaneers in a contract worth up to $60.4 million.

Mike Evans has struck a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans’ agent issued a statement, stating, “The Buccaneers made it clear they would have loved for Mike to finish his career in Tampa.”

Addressing the whopping $60 million deal, it added, “Mike Evans’ decision to leave Tampa was never about money. The Buccaneers were extremely aggressive in their pursuit and presented a very strong offer, demonstrating how much they value him and everything he had meant to the franchise.”

The statement concluded, “Tampa Bay will always be a special place for Mike Evans, and his respect and gratitude for the organization and its fans will never change.”

Evans had a record of 108 receiving touchdowns and 13,052 receiving yards among the most active receivers in the NFL, who have remained attached to the same team throughout their entire careers.

Mike Evans was the seventh overall draft pick in 2014 for the Bucs, where he had spent 12 buzzing seasons with the franchise, emerging as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 662 points.

Evans’ 11 straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the longest streak of 1,000-yard seasons in the league's history.

Besides, Evans ranks as one of just 10 players in NFL history with at least 13,000 receiving yards and 100 receiving touchdowns, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Tim Brown, Jerry Rice, Cris Carter, Tony Gonzalez, Marvin Harrison Sr., Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Steve Largent, and Larry Fitzgerald.

